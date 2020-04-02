Sita Rama kalyanam performed at Bahadrachalam without devotees

Bhadrachalam, April 2: First time in 300 years history of the temple, celestial wedding of the Lord Rama and Sita Devi was performed at Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam today without devotees due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy has extended silk cloths (pattu vastharlu) for the celestial wedding on behalf of the state government.

Generally, celestial wedding, which would be conducted at the temple on the day of Sri Rama Navami every years, would attract lakhs of people across the state. Celestial wedding of lord Rama and Sita would be generally conducted in Mithila Stadium in a very grand manner, but this year, it was performed in the precincts of the main Mandapam at the temple.

However, the devotees were provided opportunity to watch the celestial wedding of lord Rama and Sita in TV channels as the event was live telecast by majority of Telugu channel between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm.

Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar, government advisor K.V. Ramanachari made the offerings to the temple.

About 40 people, some of them wearing face masks, attended the ceremony conducted by the priests in the temple premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar told that people was not allowed for celestial wedding to prevent gathering of devotees in view of the lockdown. (NSS)

