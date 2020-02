New Delhi, Feb 18 : To probe the Jamia violence viral videos, the Delhi Police”s special investigation team (SIT), led by DCP Rajesh Dev, here on Tuesday visited Jamia Millia Islamia.

The SIT spent about 3 hours at the campus and interacted with the staff and students, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The SIT team visited the university library and inspected the places seen in the video. The Chief Proctor of the university cooperated with the team, it added.

–IANS

