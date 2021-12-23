Singareni Operator killed as Dumper collides with another

Senior company officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A rescue team pulled out the body of the driver from the dumper, who was identified as Srinivas Rao.

Hyderabad: An operator working in an open cast mine of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was killed when the dumper he is riding collided with another one in an opencast mine at Ramagundem in Telangana on Thursday.

Senior company officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A rescue team pulled out the body of the driver from the dumper, who was identified as Srinivas Rao.

The body of Srinivas Rao was shifted to a hospital for autopsy.