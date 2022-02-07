Siddipet police cracks gun firing case, 4 held

Revealing the details about the incident, Commissioner of Police Swetha said they have arrested four suspects in the case.

Siddipet: The Siddipet police have cracked the sensational gun firing incident that shook the entire state a couple of days ago. The gun firing incident took place at the Siddipet registration office on January 31.

Revealing the details about the incident, Commissioner of Police Swetha said they have arrested four suspects in the case.

She said the accused had fired at the driver of a car and decamped with ₹43 lakh kept in it. She said one Sai was the main accused in the case. They had formed 15 teams to nab the accused.

The CP revealed that the accused had used a stolen bike to commit the offence. Referring to the gun used by the accused, she said the investigation was on.

She also said the police have seized ₹34 Lakhs, one car and two bikes from the possession of the accused.