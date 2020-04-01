Siddipet district Reports first corona virus positive case

Hyderabad, April 1 (NSS): The first corona virus positive case was reported from Siddipet district of the State on Wednesday. The district collector Venkatram Reddy has said that 51 year old person from Gajwel tested positive to the virus. He said that victim had returned from New Delhi after attending a religious prayer meeting in the national capital. The victim was rushed to the isolation center at Siddipet two days back after he exhibited corona virus symptoms. The authorities of the district are now planning to send him to Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad.

According to the preliminary information available with the authorities, six people from the district have attended the meeting and returned from New Delhi. All the six people have been kept under quarantine. Of this, two developed corona virus symptoms prompting the officials to perform the tests on them. The resulting of the other patient is awaited now. (NSS)

