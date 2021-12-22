Shopping Complex inaugurated at MANUU

Prof. Hasan also appreciated the efforts by the committee members to make the complex operational. Here we can exchange ideas and can discuss our research works too, he said.

Hyderabad: Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) yesterday inaugurated the shopping complex at MANUU campus. The complex was opened to facilitate the needs of staff, students & residents of staff quarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ainul Hassan said this is an important development for MANUU fraternity in the post Covid days. The Campus Development Committee (CDC) started the process of opening shopping complex on war footing and in a very short time it was completed successfully, he said.

Prof. Hasan also appreciated the efforts by the committee members to make the complex operational. Here we can exchange ideas and can discuss our research works too, he said.

Referring to the recent visit of Mohd. Azharuddin, he said that the former cricket captain assured to develop a cricket ground with better facilities in MANUU campus. Space will be identified soon where there will be an opportunity for the best coaching and practice for our students, he added.

This facility might be used for IPL practice too in the future opening opportunities for the students, he added. The Vice-Chancellor also planted a sapling on the occasion. He was accompanied by his wife in the event.

Prof. Aziz Bano, Chairperson, CDC delivered welcome address. While expressing gratitude, Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Convener, Committee particularly thanked Engineering, Estate & other sections for the restoration of the shopping complex on short notice.

All items and services are available on subsidized rates, he added.

MANUU Drama Club Student’s under the direction of Mr. Meraj Ahmad, Cultural Coordinator performed Nukkad Natak highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

The Committee members – Dr. Mohd. Jamaluddin Khan, Mr. Mohd Fasihuddin, Dr. Syed Hammad Hashmi, Mr. Mohd Shawnavaz Qureshi, Mr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali, Dr. M A Quddus and Mr. P. Habibulla were also present.

The shopping complex has facilities like stationery, office mart, grocery, ladies tailor, beauty parlor, food zone and cafeteria. Large number of teachers, non-teaching staff and students attended the inaugural.