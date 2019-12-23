Shiv Sainiks thrash BJP sympathiser for anti-Uddhav post

Mumbai, Dec 23 : In a huge embarrassment to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a self-confessed BJP sympathiser — who posted an objectionable post on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray — was thrashed and his head forcibly tonsured allegedly by some Shiv Sainiks, officials said here on Monday.

The victim, Hiramani Tiwari, 30, who uses the social media identity of ‘Rahul Tiwari’, has complained to the Wadala Police and demanded strong action against the alleged attackers.

According to police sources, a couple of days ago, he had made certain derogatory responses to Thackeray’s comments when he likened the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Enraged by this, some Shiv Sainiks from Antop Hill area in south Mumbai, led by Samadhan Jakdeo and Prakash Hasbe, allegedly barged into his home at Shantinagar on Sunday afternoon, dragged and pushed him around, punched and beat him and even shaved his head outside his home.

Later, Tiwari told mediapersons that after he wrote that post, he started getting threats and even he himself felt it (his post) was improper, so he deleted it.

“I may have committed a wrong, but who has given them the right to take the law in their hands and beat me up like this. The law should take its course,” rued Tiwari.

The Wadala Police has registered a complaint, recorded his statement on Monday and are making further investigation into the matter, said an official.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...