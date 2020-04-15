Shilpa Shetty’s special bond with the number 15

Mumbai, April 15: The number 15 marks a special place in actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s life. Her daughter Samisha was born on February 15 this year, and she has garnered 15 million followers on Tik Tok on April 15!

“Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15′ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years… humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come,” Shilpa wrote on Instagram.

SWith her post, she shared a video that shows her holding her daughter in her arms.

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make a comeback after almost 13 years. She has roles in the upcoming films, “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2”. (IANS)

