Shilpa Chowdary gets conditional bail

She received the bail only in one case, which was filed by one Divya Reddy. She did not receive the bail in two other criminal cases filed against her.

Hyderabad: Con woman Shilpa Chowdary has got conditional bail from Rajendranagar Court.

She was arrested by police on the allegations of cheating three women to the tune of ₹7 Crore.

The police also took her in custody and interrogated her. They also searched her bank locker as part of their investigation.

However they did not get anything in her locker. The police have doubts that the con woman cheated her victims with a fool proof plan and took all precautions to escape the clutches of law.