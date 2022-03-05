Sharmila to resume padayatra from March 11

The padayatra was adjourned due to various reasons, including the spread of Covid and local body election code in Telangana State.

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder-president YS Sharmila today decided to resume her padayatra from March 11.

She will resume her padayatra in Nalgonda district.

The party leadership is organising a meeting on the arrangements to be made for the padayatra with all party leaders from 12 Assembly constituencies of Nalgonda district.