Sharmila to resume padayatra from March 11

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder-president YS Sharmila today decided to resume her padayatra from March 11.

The padayatra was adjourned due to various reasons, including the spread of Covid and local body election code in Telangana State.

She will resume her padayatra in Nalgonda district.

The party leadership is organising a meeting on the arrangements to be made for the padayatra with all party leaders from 12 Assembly constituencies of Nalgonda district.

