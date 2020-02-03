Shami welcomes baby girl into the family

Hamilton, Feb 3 : Mohammed Shami is in the form of his life. Off the field, he had a moment to cherish too, as the star India pacer welcomed a baby girl into the family.

“One more baby girl in my family. Congratulations on the birth of your cute princess, May she grow up with love and gracious heart. Welcome to the world little one. Congratulations for brother family,” Shami tweeted on Monday.

Shami, 29, was in the thick of things and came up with a classic last over to help India draw the third T20I against New Zealand here. India eventually won the T20I in Super Over and went on to sweep the series 5-0.

Shami dismissed both Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, who was batting on 95, and Ross Taylor to tie the game in the last over.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said after the game that Mohammed Shami is the best fast bowler in the world at present.

Akhtar not only praised the Indian pacer for his brilliant show in the third T20I, but also said that Shami uses his experience really well in tough situations.

“Shami is a very clever bowler. He is the find of India and he is the best fast bowler in the world. Whatever situation you put him in, he always excels, whether it’s a World Cup or a T20 in New Zealand. He’s a very very smart fast bowler. When he got to know that yorkers won’t work, he immediately switched to length balls and bouncers,” Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

“When Taylor hit Shami for a six in the first ball, I thought the match was over, but that’s where the experience of Shami came into play. He realised there was little bit of dew which will help the ball skid if he hits the length,” Akhtar said.

Rohit Sharma also lauded Shami, saying his last over won India the third match.

“I think Mohammed Shami’s last over was crucial, and actually that got us the victory. Not my two sixes. It was Shami’s over where we defended nine runs. It’s not easy with the dew,” Rohit said.

Shami was rested for the final two T20Is with Navdeep Saini given a run in. India take on New Zealand in the first ODI here on Wednesday.

(IANS)

