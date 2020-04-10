Shahjahanabad society in Delhi sealed after Tablighi Jamaat cases

BY ANAND SINGH

New Delhi, April 10: Over 240 families of the Shahjahanabad society in national capital came to know about the sealing of their society through television on Wednesday night to contain the spread of Covid-19, after six people related to Tablighi Jamaat tested positive.

The Delhi Police and the administration immediately sealed the society on Wednesday night after the announcement by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Besides the Shahjahanabad society, the Delhi government also sealed 19 other areas to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A day later, Delhi government added five more areas in the sealing list.

According to Delhi Police sources, the society in Dwarka area was sealed after six people, with travel history to Nizamuddin Markaz and Bangladesh were tested positive.

On Friday, following the sealing of the society, no outsider was allowed to enter the society and only local administration officials along with health officials and sanitation workers entered to carry out sanitization and tests.

A woman resident of the society, wishing not to be named said, “I came to know about the sealing of our society from the TV news. And now we are not allowed to go out.”

She further said that the administration people are coming in the society for sanitization and health tests of the residents.

She also said that the administration has arranged for the milk and vegetable vendor so that we don’t face any problems.

Covid-19 cases went up after several people from Tablighi Jamaat who attended Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive.

The Delhi Police has already registered a case against several people of Tablighi Jamaat.

On Friday, the number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 6,741 with 206 deaths across the country. (IANS)

