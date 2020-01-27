Shaheen Bagh road will open on Feb 11: BJP’s Bagga

New Delhi, Jan 27 : BJP candidate from Hari Nagar Tajinder Bagga has claimed that the Shaheen Bagh road that has been blocked by anti-CAA protesters will be reopened on February 11 as soon as the Delhi poll results are out.

In a reply to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bagga tweeted: “Talk to people who are raising slogans in name of Jinnah? Talk to those who are raising slogans for freedom from Hindus? Talk to those who are talking about ‘free Kashmir’? And as far as the matter of reopening of roads, it will be thrown open as soon as the election results will be out on February 11.”

This was in reply to Kejriwal’s tweet demanding that BJP leaders intervene. He had tweeted: “People are facing problems due to the closed road in Shaheen Bagh. BJP does not want to open the way. BJP is doing dirty politics. BJP leaders should immediately go and talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters and open the road.”

The road has been off-limits for more than a month now as protesters camped there since mid-December to register their opposition to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

The matter also came under judicial scrutiny when the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Police to act in the “larger public interest”.

(IANS)

