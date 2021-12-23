Several Facilities at Zoo Park inaugurated

The construction of the new aviary complex was taken up in place of the earlier "parrot world" which was inaugurated by Dr. Salim Ali, the renowned Ornithologist in the year 1977.

Hyderabad: Minister for Forest and Environment, Law and Housing, A Indrakaran Reddy has inaugurated several facilities including a new aviary complex and close circuit camera surveillance monitoring system, release of four Indian Wild dogs into their enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park today.

The Indian wild dogs also called Dhole (Cuon Alpinus) were received from Pilikula Biological Park, Mangalore, Karnataka as part of an animal exchange programme. They were released into a specially created enclosure after completing the mandatory quarantine in the zoo premises for four weeks.

The construction of the new aviary complex was taken up in place of the earlier “parrot world” which was inaugurated by Dr. Salim Ali, the renowned Ornithologist in the year 1977.

The state-of-the-art aviary is constructed in an area of 17,458 sft., consisting of 36 enclosures for housing colorful Indian and exotic birds. The enclosures have been enriched with shrubs, flowering plants, tall grasses, water pools and baths, perches, swings, nesting boxes etc. to give a natural look to the enclosures.

The new aviary will display 680 birds belonging to 60 species from different continents like Asia, Australia, Africa and South America.

For better security, monitoring of the zoo premises, visitor management and also to study the animal behavior, 200 CC cameras covering the total zoo area of 380 acres have been installed. In the second phase, installation of another 250 CC cameras is to be taken up.