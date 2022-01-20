Door-to-door fever survey across Telangana from Jan 21

The survey will be conducted by the different departments in coordination with Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Panchayat Raj.

Hyderabad: The State government is all set to launch door-to-door fever survey across Telangana from January 21 with the aim to identify individuals with Covid-19 symptoms, supply medicine kits and isolate them immediately which potentially could break the transmission chains of the Omicron variant driver Covid third wave.

Speaking to press persons after the video conference with District Collectors and Senior Health officials along with the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, today, Harish said that there is a large section of population that is not getting tested for Covid because of mild symptoms or for other reasons.

The fever survey is an attempt to provide Covid healthcare services at the door step of such individuals, he said.

The fever survey is a unique concept at containing Covid-19 infections, which has received due recognition from NITI Aayog. The success of door-to-door fever survey in containing the Delta second wave has encouraged us to launch a similar drive to contro third wave, said Harish Rao.

At village levels, the field level workers of the health department including Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs) will collaborate with the officials from Panchayat Raj department while in Urban Centers they will work closely with MA&UD to roll out the surveys.

ANMs and ASHA workers will visit each and every house, identify individuals who have fever symptoms and immediately distribute the special medicine kit. At the village level, they will also track individuals who are isolated and take measures to shift them to a higher healthcare facility, in case their health deteriorates.

He said the state has procured 2 crore rapid antigen testing kits and one crore home isolation medicine kits ready for distribution. He said the state had procured these a month ago and all healthcare facilities in Telangana have enough isolation kits for everybody.

The Minister said that despite all attempts by the State government, the spread of Omicron variant during this wave will depend on general public, and again urge people to take adequate Covid measures like wearing mask and maintaining physical distancing to beat this wave and also urge to prefer utilizing the services at government hospitals and avoid unnecessary expenditure at private healthcare facilities, he said.