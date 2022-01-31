Serious action against drug sellers: Srinivas Goud, asks pubs to mend ways

Srinivas Goud said that drugs are being cultivated in Odisha and AP states and the contraband is being shifted to other states through Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud today warned that drug users and those involved in the business in the pubs or elsewhere will be punished seriously. Hyderabad is known for confidence and the government will make efforts to continue that by taking all measures against the drug use.

Talking to press persons at Haritha Plaza here, the minister directed officials concerned to punish the guilty and suppress with iron hand the drug users in the state. Srinivas Goud said that drugs are being cultivated in Odisha and AP states and the contraband is being shifted to other states through Hyderabad.

We have information that some pubs are making money by selling illegal drugs besides violating stipulated norms, the minister said. Srinivas Goud stated that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed to suppress the drug users, pubs or others using the same narcotic drugs and illegal contraband.

He directed the officials of excise and others to conduct raids and searches in the pubs and places which are involved in illegal sale of the drugs.

The government will not spare any leaders, businessmen and pubs or traders if they have any connection with drug use. He instructed the pubs to take steps to put a toll free number and suggestions box for complaints.

Srinivas Goud further asked the pubs to stop sound pollution through violent music systems. The government will punish with serious action and seize the pubs if found violating norms and selling drugs, he added.

Srinivas asked the pubs and others whether they allow their children to use drugs and get arrested. The minister warned that the government will act tough and suspend the officials if failed to check the drug menace and take action.

The people can inform the government for stern action through a toll free number to check the drug problem 1800 425 2523. The minister expressed hope that the people extend cooperation to check the drug use and prevent children from falling prey to its use.