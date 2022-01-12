Separation was in best interests of both: Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Telugu star Naga Chaitanya has said that the decision to part ways with his wife Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests.

“My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She’s happy. I’m also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too,” Naga Chaitanya replied to a media query on how he overcame the tough times in his personal life.

Naga Chaitanya was speaking at a program to mark the completion of his latest movie outing ‘Bangarraju’. The movie starring his father Nagarjuna, and directed by Kalyan Krishna, is slated for theatrical release on January 14 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The movie also stars Kriti Shetty.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had announced their seperation in October last year. The announcement on social media, coming four days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary had led to much curiosity in public and media circles. So far, both of them have not divulged the reasons for their split.

While Naga Chaitanya’s last movie ‘Love Story’ directed by Sekhar Kammula, did well at the box-office, Samantha’s item number in Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa’ has become a national sensation. Both of them, separately, have several movie projects lined up in the days ahead.