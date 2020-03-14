Second Case of COVID-19 confirmed in City

Hyderabad, March 14 (NSS): Another case, second one, of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the health officials here today. A person who came to the city from Italy has tested positive for the virus.

This part, two more persons, with a travel history to Italy, were also suspected to be COVID-19 positive. For further confirmation, the authorities have sent their samples to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

Meantime, the health authorities have once again advised the people to refrain from participating in public gatherings, to avoid spread of the virus.(NSS)

