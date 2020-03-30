SCR Distributes Free food packets

Hyderabad, March 30 (NSS):In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as per the instructions of Railway Ministry, South Central Railway distributed about 2000 food packets to the needy people, migrant labour, few old age homes and others at Vijayawada on Monday in association with IRCTC and Amruta Hastham, NGO. The food was also distributed to the patients at Railway Hospital. While delivering the food to needy persons, social distancing and hygiene is being strictly observed by the teams involved in the distribution.

IRCTC, Vijayawada base kitchen prepared the food in a hygienic way adhering to the standards and the distribution was made by Railway Protection Force and other staff. The initiative was taken up by IRCTC under CSR funds all over India.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR complimented the dedicated teams of Railway officers and employees who are working round the clock to ensure the essential commodities reach the needy. He particularly appreciated the IRCTC, Commercial and RPF personnel for undertaking the distribution of food packets in the needy hours.

Indian Railways has decided to provide bulk cooked food with paper plates to needy people from the 13 locations where base kitchens of IRCTC are available.

Further, Indian Railways and IRCTC are gearing up to meet any higher demand in future to provide food to needy in the times of lock down, which has been imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Indian Railways and IRCTC are ready for any contingency and adequate stocks of food grains and other raw material are being maintained to face the challenges. The assistance of NGO’s volunteers is also being explored for this exercise. (NSS)

