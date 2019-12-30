Scientists Demand Caution in Execution of ‘Pharma city’

Hyderabad, Dec.30 : ‘Scientists for People’ today aired many doubts about the ‘pharma city’ proposed to be set up in Hyderabad, and demanded caution and transparency in its execution.

Addressing the media at Hyderguda NSS here, Dr K Babu Rao, Dr K Venkat Reddy and Dr M Balaji, said they have been following the developments with regard to the proposed Hyderabad Pharma City. It is evident that pharma industry in India and especially around Hyderabad has flourished by externalizing the cost of pollution. Neither the ministry of environment and forests nor the pollution control boards have the inclination or the capacity to protect people from exposure to toxic chemicals. Environmental laws and regulations are being continuously diluted to incentivize investment in these polluting industries. ‘You may understand that we are all being exposed involuntarily unlike in smoking. In India there is no effort even to regulate worker exposure at the workplace. For the first time after the Bhopal tragedy the factories act amended in 1987 appended occupational exposure limits to about 113 chemicals. They were copied from American Conference of Governmental Industrial hygienists (ACGIH) developed standards. The values are given in ppm and mg/m 3 units. In most cases the values in ppm and mg/m e are not equivalent. Those values are supposed to be taken for legal purposes as standards and any exposure beyond that value is liable for action’.

‘In the case of Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC), nothing is known about the chemicals/drugs to be produced and the raw materials used and by products. TSIIC is selling us a myth about green technologies for pollution control and abatement without even knowing the products that will be made in HPC. Hyderabad is today known as ‘superbug’ capital of the world. Recently, a Swedish group released a capsule called ‘Sordidum Pharmacum’ containing six drugs extracted from the lake waters of Hyderabad. We all know how many persons from the villages near Hyderabad paid the price for pharma industry development with their lives. Environmental laws and regulators have not protected their right to life. In the words of Robert Bilott, the lawyer that became Dupont’s worst nightmare ”the system is rigged” against people’.

‘Hyderabad Pharma City is merely conceptual and is not based on any hard data. Blanket environmental clearance given based on fictitious data takes away the right to participation in development of people. They do not get any opportunity to voice their objections to any harmful industry that may come up. It is not clear from the EAC minutes whether this plant also will use coal or how gas will be obtained?

‘EIA consultant EPTRI did a shoddy job initially. TSIIC chose Surbana Jurong of Singapore for Master Planning, Detailed Infrastructure Engineering and Building Designs for HPC. This master

plan is unknown to people and is not reflected in the EIA for the project. We are concerned that a pristine agricultural area with vibrant rural communities will be turned into another Patancheru. Dupont, Parkersburg looks spic and span in pictures, but it has harmed the entire world. When the emphasis is on economic growth through industry, environment and public welfare take backseats. That is what has been happening everywhere across the world’, they added.(NSS).

Like this: Like Loading...