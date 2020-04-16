Saudi-led coalition launches 6 airstrikes on Yemeni capital

Sanaa, April 16 : The Saudi-led coalition on Thursday launched six airstrikes on two suburbs of the Houthi-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa, according to residents.

The strikes hit military sites in the suburb of Wadi Dhahrin the northwest of Sanaa, and the suburb of Khawlan al-Tiyal in the southeast of the capital city, the residents told Xinhua news agency.

Sound of warplanes and explosions were heard in downtown Sanaa.

On April 9, the Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting the Yemeni Houthi group declared a unilateral two-week ceasefire in Yemen in support of the UN peace efforts to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in early 2015 to support Hadi’s government. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...