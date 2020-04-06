Saudi launches e-service for return of citizens abroad

Riyadh, April 6: The Saudi Foreign Ministry announced the launch of e-service for Saudi citizens abroad wishing to return to the kingdom over COVID-19 concerns, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry on Sunday said in a statement carried by the SPA that all requests will be processed electronically and the travel dates will be set according to the approved plan, reported Xinhua news agency.

Citizens wishing to return to Saudi Arabia can be registered in five days from Sunday, the statement said, adding the citizens in countries most affected by the coronavirus, the elderly people and pregnant women will be given priority.

The ministry pointed out that all returnees will be subject to quarantine for 14 days.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 2,385 coronavirus cases, including 34 deaths and 488 recoveries.

Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aali, spokesman of the foreign ministry, said during a daily press conference that Saudis represent 47 per cent of the total infected cases in the country. (IANS)

