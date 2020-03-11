Sanjay Kumar is BJP’s Telangana unit chief

Hyderabad, March 11 : The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday appointed Bandi Sanjay Kumar as its new president of the Telangana unit.

Party’s national president J.P. Nadda appointed Kumar as the state party chief. A member of Lok Sabha from Karimnagar, Kumar succeeds K. Laxman.

Sanjay Kumar, who is one of the four BJP MPs from Telangana, served in various positions in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was also associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Though the party circles had believed that the central leadership will continue Laxman as the state party chief, it preferred to bring a new face to lead the party.

Another party MP Dharampuri Arvind, former minister D.K. Aruna and former MP Jithender Reddy were the other aspirants for the post.

In 2019 election, Sanjay Kumar had defeated senior leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) B. Vinod Kumar in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Hailing from Karimnagar district, the 48-year-old is a leader from backward classes. He had twice unsuccessfully contested for Telangana Assembly.

His appointment as the Telangana unit chief is seen as crucial for achieving the party’s goal to emerge as an alternative to TRS. (IANS)

