Sanjay Dutt proud of his ‘little Karate kid’

Mumbai, Jan 18 : Actor Sanjay Dutt is proud of son Shahraan as he successfully performed a full-split after practicing hard for days.

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his nine-year-old performing the full-split and called him his “little Karate kid”.

Sharing the photo, Sanjay captioned it: “He finally pulled off a ‘Full-split’ after days of practice! My little Karate kid.”

Sanjay’s wife Maanayata also commented on the post saying: “My boy.”

On the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial “Sadak 2” in which he stars along with Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 10.

His another release of the year is Yash Raj Films’ period drama “Shamshera”. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, the film will hit the silver screens on July 31.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...