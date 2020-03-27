Sampath urges CM KCR to enhance financial aid of the poor

Hyderabad, March 27 (NSS): Former MLA of Congress Party from Alampur Assembly constituency and AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar on Friday urged the chief minister of the state KCR to enhance the financial being given to the food security card holders of the state from the proposed ₹1500. He also urged the CM to give daily wages to all MNREGS workers like private employees of the State.

Sampath wrote a letter to the CM on the issue. In his letter he appreciated the steps being taken by the state government to prevent the spread of corona virus in the state. He also told the CM that they would also extend their complete cooperation to the state government on the issue. He told the CM that the maize, chilly and ground nut farmers of Alampur constituency were facing a lot of problems as their standing crops were left unattended in the fields. He said that the farmers were not getting any labourers to cut the crops . He also told the CM that cold storages of the state were shut down due to the corona virus. (NSS)

