Samantha shuts down troll who accused her of ‘robbing’ 50 cr from ex-husband

Samantha has been trending on social media ever since her item song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa' was released.

Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shut down a troll on social media who accused her of “robbing” Rs 50 crore from ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya as alimony after their divorce.

Samantha has been trending on social media ever since her item song ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa’ was released.

While a huge section of the Internet was busy lauding the actress for the newest hat she has worn, one section has been degrading her for her ‘boldness’ in the song.

On Tuesday, one troll commented on her marital status, as he also accused her of robbing Rs 50 crore from a “gentleman”. His comment implies that the actress had taken alimony from Naga Chaitanya, related to their separation.

Samantha, who usually ignores her social media trolls by simply blocking them, replied, “God bless your soul.”

With this reply, the troll deleted his disrespectful comment soon. Samantha’s subtle, yet hitting reply caught the attention of all.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is to appear in Gunasekhar’s directorial ‘Shaakunthalam’, while she has a couple of multilingual movies in her kitty. She also has a Hollywood movie titled ‘The Arrangements Of Love’ on her list.