Sajjanar urges residents to observe Janata curfew

Hyderabad, March 21 (NSS): Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday called upon the residents under his jurisdiction to take part in the Janata curfew program scheduled to be held on March 22 to keep the dreaded Covid-19 virus at bay.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said they held a video conference with their staff and asked them to follow certain instructions. He urged the people to take part in the program in a voluntary manner. He said they had already issued certain instructions to IT company managements, transport organizations and religious leaders on the program. He said the police would discharge their duties on Sunday also.

Sajjanar made it clear that those who came from foreign countries became the victims of the corona virus. He said they had kept 1,300 people, who have come from foreign countries in quarantine. On the other hand, GHMC Commisoner DS Lokesh Kumar said they were taking several steps to keep the virus at bay and added that 13,000 people came to the city from foreign countries. He said they would affix quarantine stamps on all the people, who have come from the foreign countries. He also said sanitation workers would also discharge their duties in a usual manner. He also called upon the residents of the district to take part in the Janata curfew program. (NSS)

