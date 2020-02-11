Sacked hotel worker threatens to jump from tower

Hyderabad, Feb.11 : A depressed hotel worker climbed on to the tower at the L.B Stadium and threatened to jump down on Tuesday. However, he safely got down after the police promised to look into his grievance.

Venkatesh, a native of Odisha, who worked at a hotel in Basheerbagh, was reportedly sacked by the management. He approached the Labour department and lodged a complaint. As he did not get any help, Venkatesh climbed on to the tower in the morning and started shouting. People who noticed him informed the police. The police reached the spot and after sometime successfully convinced him that they would help him out and Venkatesh got down. (NSS)

