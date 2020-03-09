SA players may avoid handshakes in light of coronavirus

New Delhi, March 9: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, South African cricketers could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in India, head coach Mark Boucher said.

South Africa will play three ODIs against India. The first match is in Dharamshala on March 12.

“With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that’s a concern, so it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it’s a way to stop anything from happening to our guys,” Boucher told the media during his pre-departure press conference.

“I think it’s out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have,” the former Proteas wicketkeeper said.

Boucher said they have medical staff in place who are keeping a close eye on the developments and have briefed all players and support staff.

“We have a security staff and if we have medical concerns, we give it to them and they come up with recommendations. If they think it is too dangerous, they will pull us out….

“We had a nice brief last night from medical staff about the virus going around.. that is a major concern. We are not medical people and we don’t know medicine like they do.

“So we have taken their recommendations and I am sure they have put stuff in places that’s going to help us.”

(IANS)

