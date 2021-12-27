Rythu Bandhu to 65 lakh Farmers; CM allots 7500 Cr

According to information the officials concerned got all details of the farmers to get the financial assistance. They will deposit the amounts into the bank accounts of the farmers in all districts, according to information.

Hyderabad: The state government is ready to distribute the much awaited financial assistance for farmers under the flagship program of Rythu Bandhu in Telangana. The farmers are to benefit from this program to cultivate as they also get free power 24 hours in the state.

It is said that they will give the amount from Dec 28 and complete the entire process in about 10 days. The government released about Rs 7500 crore towards this program this time and the farmers will get this benefit in about 7 days to 10 days. As many as about 65 lakhs of farmers are to get this benefit from the government as it spent about Rs 7300 cr during the previous spell.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar to see that Rythu Bandhu benefit is offered to the farmers from Dec 28 itself. Accordingly, the Chief Secretary instructed the officials and the collectors to ensure that Rs 5000 an acre benefit be given to the farmers.

All the farmers will get the benefit from the government in about seven days to 10 days according to official sources.

As per KCR directions the officials got ready to disburse about Rs 7500 to benefit about 65 lakh farmers across the state. The CM recently directed the collectors during a conference at Pragathi Bhavan to disburse rythu bandhu amount to the farmers as planned.

As per directions from the Chief Minister the officials began steps to deposit Rythu Bandhu amount into the bank accounts of the farmers from December 28.

According to officials, those with one acre and up to two acres will get the amount first and others will get the same as planned in about 10 days. The CM already allocated about Rs 7500 crore to benefit about 65 lakhs of farmers in the state.