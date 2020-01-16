Ruckus at Muslim Rashtriya Manch”s pro-CAA event

New Delhi, Jan 16 : A group of protesters shouted anti-CAA slogans and created a ruckus at an event organised by the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch on Thursday to drum up support for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to eyewitnesses, a few men started shouting slogans as RSS leader Indresh Kumar, the ”mentor” of MRM, took the stage.

Some of the protesters even tried to show anti-CAA posters by going up to the dais.

The protesters were immediately detained by the police and are being questioned.

The MRM alleged the protesters were “sent by Congress”.

Speaking at the event, Kumar batted for the CAA and blamed the Congress for the Partition of India. “Today, Indian Muslims don”t want to go to Pakistan. Those who want to go are of ”Shaitan” mentality,” he said.

–IANS

