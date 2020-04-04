R’than: Pregnant woman refused admission in hospital, baby dies

Jaipur, April 4: A woman experiencing labour pain was allegedly refused admission into a government hospital by its staff citing her religion in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

The pregnant woman delivered the infant inside an ambulance, after leaving the hospital, but the child could not survive.

Irfan Khan, the husband, said, “My wife was referred from Sikri to the Janana hospital in the district headquarter, however doctors here asked us to go to Jaipur as we are Muslim. While on our way to Jaipur, my wife delivered the child but the baby passed away for which the administration is responsible.”

However, Dr Rupendra Jha, Principal, Janana hospital, Bharatpur, said, “This woman who came for delivery was critical and hence was referred to Jaipur. We shall further look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Vishvendra Singh, Rajasthan Tourism Minister, criticised the doctor’s act and tweeted, “Pregnant Muslim Woman was refused medical attention at the Zenana Hospital in #Bharatpur & was told to go to Jaipur given her religion. Local Bharatpur MLA is State Health Minister & this is the condition of the hospital in Bharatpur City. Shameful.”

He further tweeted, “The #Jamaat was/is a national disaster and hazard. But innocent Muslims suffering like this – is simply put – painful for us to see. The State Minister of Health is from Bharatpur – but still this happened.”

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the incident in a tweet, saying, “The staff must be tried & punished as common criminals & should receive exemplary punishmentA @ashokgehlot1. They are responsible for the death of an innocent woman. Should we now stop seeking healthcare? Anti-Muslim hate reaches new heights every day & is costing us our lives.”

Singh, however, said that action will be taken against the accused doctor in the matter.

