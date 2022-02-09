RSS chief visits Heartfulness headquarters in Hyderabad

He called on Heartfulness guide Daaji for a Satsang wherein the latter shared his wisdom on the deep introspection and meditation as a tool for equanimity and exploring God.

Hyderabad: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday visited the Global Heartfulness Centre at Kanha Shanti Vanam on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

He called on Heartfulness guide Daaji for a Satsang wherein the latter shared his wisdom on the deep introspection and meditation as a tool for equanimity and exploring God.

The visit began with a tour of Kanha starting from the world’s largest meditation hall on two golf carts followed by a tour through Yatra Garden to Babuji’s statue. He was also shown around the tree conservation centre (tissue culture lab) and Hydroponics where Heartfulness has been helping conserve endangered plants and tree species.

Bhagwat also had a tour in the ‘Heartyculture’ nursery and got a demonstration of deep root irrigation and spraying machine. Heartfulness also has a kitchen facility with saffron growing area wherein the RSS leader took a little trip. This was eventually followed by a discourse by Daaji in the meditation hall plantation area.

“My visit to Heartfulness and meeting Daaji has been a very eventful and a fulfilling one. Daaji has been instrumental in helping raise human consciousness above diversities and material chaos. He has been preaching bringing stillness of mind to achieve many possibilities of human life. His wise words have touched many lives and millions of people across the world have benefitted from his meditative techniques,” said a Heartfulness statement quoting Bhagwat.

“I am also impressed by the tissue culture lab at Heartfulness where endangered species of flora are being propagated. Heartfulness is also helping people overcome mental distress. All the work is done free of cost with the help of thousands of volunteers across the country and overseas as well which I think is commendable,” said the RSS leader.

Daaji pointed out Heartfulness is successfully reaching masses irrespective of their identities and helping them draw the essence of life by freeing themselves off the unnecessary burdens and negativities. Peace must begin at home to emanate throughout the world.

“At Heartfulness, we are helping people to adopt ways to cultivate peace within then spread it around. There needs to be a chain effect around the world in these terms. A healthy state of mind imparts a better focus and better productivity of work. Through the Heartfulness meditative practice, we help make people a big difference in their lives,” said Daaji.