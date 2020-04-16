Rs 5 lakh compensation if an accredited journalist dies of Covid-19

Chennai, April 16 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of an accredited journalist if he/she dies due to Covid-19.

Palaniswami said journalists go out on duty and are exposed to coronavirus. He said if any journalist contracts coronavirus then the government would foot the medical bill.

In case an accredited journalist dies of Covid-19, then a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to his/her family. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...