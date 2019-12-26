Rs 40-lakh Christian Bhavan at Siddipet soon: Harish

Hyderabad, Dec.25 : Finance Minister T Harish Rao today said a Christian Bhavan will be built at Siddipet at a cost of Rs 40 lakh to provide all facilities to the community people.

The minister appealed to the Christians to follow plastic ban and avoid using it for better environment. He participated in Christmas celebrations at CSI Church in Siddipet. The minister extended pleasantries to the gathering on the occasion. Harish Rao said Christian community celebrates the festival in total joy and happiness. He also wished them to make a healthy and prosperous living. (NSS)

