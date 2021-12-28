Revanth slams BJP Govt for Bill on Increasing Girls’ age for Marriage

However, BJP has brought a controversial law to increase the minimum age of girls for marriage from 18 to 21 years, he alleged. He said this was an attempt to intrude into the personal laws of different communities.

Hyderabad: The TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party focussed on welfare of the people while the present BJP Govt was only indulging in vote bank politics. While Rajiv Gandhi empowered youth by reducing the voting age from 21 to 18 years.

He was addressing the 137th Foundation Day celebrations of Congress party at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday after hoisting the party flag.

However, BJP has brought a controversial law to increase the minimum age of girls for marriage from 18 to 21 years, he alleged. He said this was an attempt to intrude into the personal laws of different communities.

He said that the decision was unilateral and the Bill was introduced without consulting anyone, including nearly 80 women MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Revanth Reddy accused the BJP Govt of pursuing the ‘Hindutva’ agenda by creating divisions within the society on the basis of religions, region and castes. He also expressed concern over changes being made in the syllabus to promote the ‘Hindutva’ ideology.

He alleged that history was being tampered to tarnish the image of Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders.

The TPCC Chief alleged that the BJP leaders have accumulated huge illegal wealth through corruption and irregularities. Similarly, TRS Govt in Telangana was deeply mired in corruption. Both BJP and TRS were using their ill-gotten gains to stay in power while throttling democracy.

He said that democracy could be restored only by bringing the Congress party back to power in the country and Telangana State.