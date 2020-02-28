Revanth says KCR & KTR enacting Dramas

Hyderabad, Feb.28 : Congress Party MP A Revanth reddy on Friday alleged that the father and son duo of the state chief minister KCR and state minister KTR were enacting dramas resembling the famous Surabhi plays in the state. He also alleged that the duo were showing false love on the people of the state.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at Kukatpally assembly constituency as part of his ongoing ‘Patnam gosa’ program. He visited the kaitalapur area and inspected the construction of two BHK houses in the area. Speaking on the occasion, he asked the officials to give priority to local people in the allotment of the houses. He warned the officials that they would lay siege to the district collector office if the houses were not completed in the next two months. Citing that the gulf oil corporation premises has 40 acres of government land, he asked the officials to submit a report on the issue. He alleged that while the ruling TRS party leaders turned rich in the state, the people turned poor. (NSS)

