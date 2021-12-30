Revanth demands Relief Package for Chilli Farmers

I may not be exaggerating if I say that you are acting in the most inhumane manner. You are simply not listening or reacting to the cries of Chilli farmers," he alleged.

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded serious concern over the rising number of suicide by farmers and urged the State Government to take immediate measures to bail out the Chilli farmers who incurred huge losses due to crop loss.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the TPCC President pointed out that there has been an alarming rise in farmers’ suicides across Telangana State in the past three to four months. On average, 5-10 farmers are taking their own lives every day.

They are resorting to the extreme step as they incurred heavy losses and accumulated huge debts due to the loss of crops.

“The paddy farmers of Telangana were already facing a pathetic situation and now the suicide by Chilli farmers has worsened the agricultural crisis in the State. While the scenes of a farmer lying dead on a pile of his unsold paddy got frozen before my eyes, the images of Chilli farmers hanging with their necks have completely disturbed my mind.

Unfortunately, your government did not do enough to prevent this kind of situation for both paddy and Chilli farmers. I may not be exaggerating if I say that you are acting in the most inhumane manner. You are simply not listening or reacting to the cries of Chilli farmers,” he alleged.

Demands Rs. 10 lakh compensation for those who committed suicide

The TPCC President pointed out that over 40,000 farmers have committed suicide during the seven-and-a-half-year rule of CM KCR. “The majority of farmers did not even receive any compensation.

The situation is so bad that the families of farmers who committed suicide had to approach the court seeking compensation as your government did not extend any assistance to them,” he told the Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy urged the Chief Minister to send a team of ministers to the affected districts to take stock of the situation and give an assurance to Chilli farmers. Else, he said that the Congress party would launch a movement to seek justice for Mirchi farmers.

“Compensation should be declared for the Chilli farmers who lost their crops. They should be supplied with seeds and fertilizers free of cost for their next crop. Rs. 10 lakh compensation should be given to the families of farmers who have committed suicide,” he demanded.