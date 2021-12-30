Repeal 7% GST on Handlooms, Textiles or Face Ire; KTR to FM Nirmala

The minister stated that the state government has already urged the Centre to withdraw its plan to hike GST from 5 to 12 percent.

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao today demanded the Centre to cancel its GST increase on handloom and textiles industries. The minister warned that a movement of handloom workers will be taken up on the lines of farmers across the country, if the Centre failed to cancel 7 percent GST hike on handloom and textiles

In a letter written to Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, KT Rama Rao urged the Centre to repeal its idea to burden the textile and handloom sectors. The GST rise of 12 percent will burden the two sectors to face a closure, he expressed concern.

On behalf of the #Telangana Govt, I hereby once again request Hon'ble Union Finance Minister & Head of GST Council Smt @nsitharaman Ji to immediately withdraw the plans of revising GST from 5 per cent to 12 per cent on Textiles and Handlooms sector from January 1, 2022



The minister stated that the state government has already urged the Centre to withdraw its plan to hike GST from 5 to 12 percent. Recently the Centre planned to hike the GST which will only lead to the closure of the handloom and textile companies.

This will lead to a big blow to the lakhs of handloom workers in the state and the country, he expressed concern. The minister said that they will support the handloom workers across the country to reduce the GST hike.

The Centre should repeal the same through its GST Council meeting and unburden the people relying on handloom and textile industries, he said. Else the Centre will face the ire from the workers, KT Rama Rao said.