Remain high alert, step up publicity against corona virus, CM tells Collectors, SPs

Hyderabad, March 19 : Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today directed all the district collectors and other officials to create awareness among public on corona virus effect. He said since the virus proved pandemic across the country and the world, Telangana must be on high alert.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Pragati Bhavan here today, the Chief Minister said as the number of corona positive cases in Hyderabad increased to 13, all the officials concerned must be more cautious on the contagious disease. He asked the officials not to take leave and conduct more publicity to check the spread of the dreaded virus. Stating that as the schools and colleges will remain closed till March 31, the Chief Minister said holidays to schools and colleges will be extended further till the virus ceased to exist.

The Chief Minister also asked all the officials concerned not to allow congregations in all the places of worship till the corona virus disappeared from the country. He also announced ban on Ugadi (Telugu New Year Day) and Srirama Navami celebrations this year in view of the dangling virus. He also asked the officials to ensure that all people coming into India from abroad should report to them before entering the country.

The Chief Minister said the Centre should stop international flights coming to India to check it further. He said cine theatres and shopping malls have to shut to prevent people gatherings. Marriages and functions should be held with less number of people due to corona virus effect, he said, adding that since the virus proved pandemic across the country and the world, Telangana State has to be on high alert.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for wide publicity through newspapers, television channels, hoardings on the main roads, distribution of pamphlets at streets and doorsteps of people. He also said his government has earmarked Rs 500 crore to meet with any eventuality. Besides arrangements in Hyderabad, more precautions should be taken in all the districts to prevent corona virus spread, he added. (NSS)

