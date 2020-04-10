Reliance donates Rs 5 crore for Telangana CM Relief Fund

Hyderabad, April 10: Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Foundation led by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani respectively have contributed Rs 5 crore to Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Reliance Jio CEO K.C. Reddy handed over the cheque to state industry minister K.T. Rama Rao here on Friday.

Office bearers of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) also met the minister and handed over a cheque of Rs 42.3 lakh towards CMRF.

Various industries and prominent persons also made their contributions for the relief works.

Meanwhile, My Home Group’s owner Jupally Rameshwar Rao called on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and presented Rs 3 crore cheque towards the CMRF.

Gangavaram Port Limited also donated Rs 1 crore. Gangavaram Port Chairman DVS Raju handed over the cheque to the chief minister. (IANS)

