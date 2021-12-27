Ready for Booster Dose, follow Centre guidelines: Harish

He asked them to make necessary arrangements for completing the vaccination drive. Conduct vaccination to complete the second dose as the first dose was by 100 percent, he said.

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao today stated that central guidelines to be followed to give booster dose in the state. The government is ready to offer booster doses to people. The Minister directed the officials concerned to get ready with 70 lakhs of doses for vaccination.

He asked them to make necessary arrangements for completing the vaccination drive. Conduct vaccination to complete the second dose as the first dose was by 100 percent, he said.

He said that the Centre took a decision to give booster doses to old aged people who got two doses of vaccines and children at around 18 years of age. With this we are getting ready to give booster doses to 15-18 years old and those about 60 years as per central guidelines.

The minister appealed to the people to be cautious on the spread of omicron by wearing masks. The officials informed about the virus spread, steps taken to check it and tests at airport and services at TIMS and recovery.

On this the minister asked them to take up vaccination drives to offer booster doses as per central guidelines. The government is ready to give booster doses as we need 70 lakh doses for the purpose.

The official should coordinate to follow the guidelines issued by the Centre on the booster dose to cover the aged and children, he said. Harish Rao said that people should wear masks, sanitise hands, take vaccines and maintain physical distance to beat the virus spread.

The Minister said that the government is ready to tackle Omicron cases, the new variant of Corona. Health minister further stated that the health department is ready with more officials, medicines and beds to treat and tackle the cases of Omicron variant. He said that the Government is prepared to tackle Omicron and covid-19 issues in the state.