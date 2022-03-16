Razia Begum who rode 1400 km during lockdown to rescue son, overjoyed on his return from Ukraine

52-year-old government teacher Razia Begum from Nizamabad district in Telangana had made headlines when she rode 1400 km on her 2-wheeler during the national lockdown in 2020 to rescue her son Aman.

Rasia Nayeem Hashmi

Bodhan: Razia Begum, the single mother from Telangana who drove her scooter for 1,400 km to rescue her son Aman during the Covid-19 lockdown, is now overjoyed on his safe return from Ukraine.

21-year-old, Md Nizamuddin Aman, who was stuck in war-torn Ukraine along with hundreds of other Indian students, returned from Ukraine on Friday along with the last batch of returnees. He is studying first-year MBBS student at Sumy State University.

Though he was very terrified, Aman always comforted her mother by saying that he is fine so that his mother doesn’t worry too much about him.

In an exclusive interview to Munsif Daily, Aman’s mother told that her son was on the border and he saw death from close quarters as he witnessed 11 bombardments on one day with his eyes. Whenever they heard alert alarm they would take shelter in bunkers to save their lives. They were only coming out to eat food. He was not getting sufficient food. They faced water problem too. To quench the thirst, they were bringing ice and melting it by putting on tawa. Once a bomb fell on electric transformer, as a result they had to live in darkness for one whole night.

Recalling the incident of lockdown, which brought Razia Begum into limelight, she told that an Urs was being organized in Rahmatabad when her son went there to drop his friend. Suddenly the lockdown was announced and several persons had to stay in a function hall. Razia Begum feared about her son getting infected. So she went there on two wheeler to bring him back home.

Razia Begum a government teacher in Bodhan and a social worker is a single mother. She told that her husband expired 14 years ago. Aman was in class 1st when he lost his father. Narrating the story of how she became a social worker, she said, her husband’s kidneys failed when Aman was just 15 months old. Razia Begum spent Rs 35 lakh on dialysis for her husband but he succumbed to sickness. After her husband’s death she started providing social service to the kin of patients suffering from kidney problems.

Since her husband’s death, Razia Begum is raising her three children as a single parent. Aman is the youngest of the three. Elder son is doing mechanical engineering while her daughter Ayesha Tabassum is pursuing graduation.

