Rajasthan reports 25 new cases, 12 have Tablighi connect

Jaipur, April 4 : A total of 25 new coronavirus cases including 12 Tablighi Jamati and one evacuee from Iran in Jaisalmer tested positive on Saturday taking the total tally to 205 in Rajasthan. Amongst these, 45 are Tablighi Jamaat members, said health officials.

One patient tested positive of coronavirus in Bhilwara, seven each in Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur, two each in Churu, Banswara and Bharatpur, while one each in Tonk, Bikaner and Karauli and the last included an evacuee from Iran who landed at Jaisalmer, said additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Karauli became the 19th district of the state on Saturday to get its first coronavirus patient. He and another patient from Jhunjhunu are members of Tablighi Jamaat. (IANS)

