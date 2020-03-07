Rajagopal, Errabelli cross swords in Assembly

Hyderabad, March 7 : The Telangana Assembly on Saturday witnessed heated exchanges between Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in the House.

Participating in debate on the thanksgiving motion on the address of the Governor, Rajgopal Reddy wondered whether there was democracy in the State. He also alleged that the ruling party wants there should be none to question their misdeeds. Asking the rulers whether they want the presence of any other political party in the State, he alleged that the rulers had destroyed the democracy by practicing money politics. He said there was no scope for the poor to visit any government hospital as they were totally destroyed. He said the corporate hospitals were “looting” the State.

Stating that Telangana State has completed six years, he asked the State government as to how much time it would require to solve all the problems faced by the people. Complimenting the State government for taking up Kaleswaram lift irrigation project, he asked the State government as to when they would complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy Life irrigation scheme. He alleged that although companies were being set up in the state in the name of creation of employment to the local youth, no employment was being given to them. He said that no Act was enacted to provide employment to the local youth in the State. He said the small and marginal farmers were facing problems due to 24-hour electricity.

At this juncture, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed his displeasure over the comments made by Rajagopal Reddy. He said the State would have turned into a desert if there was no Kaleshwaram project in the State. The farmers were happy now due to the Kaleswaram project. He also warned that the people in the villages would attack Rajagopal Reddy if he visited them.

Stating that Congress leaders have no right to talk about water, Errabelli dared the Opposition MLA to come for a debate at any place in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Kodada on the issue of development. Another Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy also attacked Rajagopal Reddy saying that the latter was speaking in an insulting manner about democracy. He reminded the Congress MLA that the people in the State had voted for the ruling TRS party in the recent local bodies and cooperative sector elections.(NSS)

