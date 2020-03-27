Railway board control cell opened to give information to public

Hyderabad, March 27 (NSS): The Railways has opened a Railway Board Control Cell to ensure seamless flow of information and suggestions between Railway Administration and general public. The Control

Office would work-round-the-clock and shall be manned by a Director level officer. It would monitor calls received on the centralized Railway Helpline 139 and the decentralised Railway Helpline 138, in addition to monitoring trends on social media, especially Twitter, to communicate and alleviate any difficulties faced by Railway customers and others by taking timely action.

Further complaints, suggestions or queries can also be mailed to railmadad@rb.railnet.gov.in.

While 139 will continue to work centrally as presently, 138 is a Helpline which will take the caller directly to the local Railway Division so as to provide him the updated local and regional information . Both 138 & 139 as well as Social Media cell would be manned round-the-clock to answer inquiries, provide assistance (wherever possible) & to disseminate relevant information to Railways customer and others. Suggestions would also be accepted. Helpline personnel would have updated information inter alia, on issues like refund, State/District/ Railways medical facilities, and updated Local/ Regional/ National Helpline Numbers for COVID-19 detection and aid.(NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...