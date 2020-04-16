Rahul holds video presser, Cong leaders go gaga over it

New Delhi, April 16 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, here on Thursday, offered constructive suggestions to the government and said though he had serious disagreements with the Prime Minister it was not the time to fight.

Addressing the media via video link, the former Congress chief said despite disagreements he didn’t want “to get involved in a blame-game as the country was fighting a tough battle against coronavirus. We will be successful in containing this with everybody working together.”

However, Congress leaders have gone gaga over it. “Rahul Gandhi is currently doing what the Prime Minister of India should be doing i.e. participating in a full-blown video press conference taking unscripted questions on way forward,” tweeted Abhishek Singhvi.

Singhvi said, “It’s is pertinent to mention that in almost all vibrant democracies, the top leadership have given press conferences during this #Covid19 #Lockdown. In India, Rahul Gandhi is doing an unscripted press conference while Narendra Modi is appearing in short scripted videos.”

Rajiv Satav, Congress member of the Rajya Sabha, said, “Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has spelt out a clear, strategic path India should adopt to fight #COVID19 together. It is time now for PM. @narendramodi to step up, hold a PC and take Questions on India’s preparedness.” (IANS)

