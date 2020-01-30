Rahul Gandhi undertakes march against CAA at Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Jan 30 : Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning undertook the ”Save the Constitution March” against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here.

Accompanied by senior party leaders and workers from the state, Gandhi began his march from the SKMJ High School road to the new bus stand at Kalpetta — a distance of two km.

Gandhi waved to a huge crowd which had rallied along the route to have a glimpse of their MP.

The Congress leader had arrived here on Wednesday night.

The march will be followed by a public meeting, after which Gandhi will board a flight to Delhi from the Kannur airport in the evening.

–IANS

