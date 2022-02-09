Qutub Shahi mosque demolished; Mahmood Ali intervenes

Claiming that the land belongs to the Waqf board, TS Waqf Board chairman Mohd Saleem revealed that some ‘unauthorized persons’ sold it to private people.

Hyderabad: A centuries-old Qutub Shahi mosque located on Waqf land at Keshapur in Shahmirpet was demolished by some miscreants on Monday.

On receipt of information, scores of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen workers staged a protest at Telangana State Waqf Board office at Hajj House on Tuesday.

On receipt of information, scores of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen workers staged a protest at Telangana State Waqf Board office at Hajj House on Tuesday. They were demanding action against persons who demolished the mosque.

AIMIM workers protested in front of the state Waqf board office on Tuesday and accused the board of negligence. The Mosque was located at Chintalapally mandal.

A team of TS Waqf Board officials visited the site and interacted with the local police and revenue officials. Claiming that the land belongs to the Waqf board, TS Waqf Board chairman Mohd Saleem revealed that some ‘unauthorized persons’ sold it to private people.

A case was booked at the Shahmirpet police station in this connection.

Meanwhile, Telangana state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali intervened into the matter and directed Medchal Malkajgiri district collector to rebuild the mosque. He also ordered police to take strict action against those involved in the demolition.

The Waqf Board also released an amount of Rs.5 lakhs for the reconstruction of the mosque.