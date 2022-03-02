‘Qubool Hai?’ teaser recounts the experience of trafficking victim

Introducing Ameena, who becomes a victim, is sold off to a rich, old Arab Sheikh in the garb of marriage.

Hyderabad: Telugu OTT platform Aha unveiled the teaser of their upcoming original, six-episode series titled ‘Qubool Hai’. Slated for a premiere on March 11, ‘Qubool Hai’ is a story of a girl who is sold off by her poverty-stricken father.

“For change to come, some stories need to be told,” the makers of ‘Qubool Hai’ tweeted, unveiling the teaser.

Introducing Ameena, who becomes a victim, is sold off to a rich, old Arab Sheikh in the garb of marriage. The teaser also hints at the child-trafficking cases being taken up by a newly-appointed cop named Bhanu.

Being an investigative crime drama, Ameena’s story leads to a mysterious and murderous Bukhewali.

The drama tells the story of a woman who has become a victim of the flesh trade, is created and produced by Pingle Pranav Reddy, and presented by Mirage Media.

‘Qubool Hai’ is written by Umair Hasan and Faiz Rai, the show is directed by Umair Hasan, Faiz Rai, and Pranav Reddy.

It is reported that the six-episode series will unfold many mysterious mafias and dark secrets of human trafficking.